Stonehenge still impresses
Stonehenge is perhaps the creepiest of all ancient sites, for there is something neck-hair eerie about that 5000 year old circle of bluestone standing like attentive chess pieces on the plain of Salisbury, two miles west of Amesbury. Some abiding wonder, some disbelief in this circle of stones 13 feet high, seven feet wide, 25 tons each. A monument to admire were it constructed using the best Caterpillar and Komatzu could deploy. When this chill circle of stone was built by bare-backed men in the Bronze Age with no else than fire, oak limbs and wedges.www.leadertelegram.com
