CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Christina Green, D.D.S

Southlake Style
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina Greene has always understood the importance of dentistry. When she was a young child, Christina was born without two front teeth and knows from personal experience how much dentistry changed her life. Now she works to help others through her own dental practice. Specializing in general and cosmetic dentistry for the entire family, Christina loves working with patients to help them realize their goals. Whether she’s offering same-day crowns, implants or clear aligners, Christina Greene can help you get that perfect smile you've always dreamed of.

www.southlakestyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southlake Style

Adele Michael, D.D.S

Dr. Adele Michael’s dental team is passionate about changing their patients’ lives for the better — that’s why they are committed to creating the best dental experience possible. Adele Michael, D.D.S. offers the latest in dental technology in a friendly setting. They strive to improve the well-being of their patients through caring for their oral health, cosmetically enhancing their smiles and treating sleep apnea. Recognized as a Top Dentist in Southlake Style magazine, Adele Michael, D.D.S. is inspired by making a difference in their patients’ lives.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
bradleyscout.com

Friends and family remember Dr. Christina McDaniel

Friends, family, colleagues and the Bradley community remembered the life of Dr. Christina McDaniel at a memorial on campus, organized by the education department on Sept. 21. McDaniel passed on Sept. 2 from carcinosarcoma, a mixture of skin and bone tissue cancer, a year after her initial diagnosis. The memorial...
BRADLEY, IL
grmag.com

The Face of Cosmetic Dentistry – Betsy Bakeman, D.D.S. – Bakeman Advanced Dentistry

BETSY BAKEMAN, D.D.S. – BAKEMAN ADVANCED DENTISTRY. 2757 LEONARD ST. NE, STE. 100, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49525 | 616-940-0481 | BETSYBAKEMANDDS.COM. Dr. Betsy Bakeman is the Face of Cosmetic Dentistry in West Michigan and beyond. The photographs of beautiful smiles that adorn the walls of her office tell the story: Dr. Bakeman is a master in the art and science of cosmetic dentistry.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetic Dentistry
EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These 5 Things, Say Doctors

The golden years come with concerns and challenges, to be sure. But they also can truly be the best years of your life. To make the most of them, there are some simple things you shouldn't forget to do. Remember these five doctor-recommended aging tips, and you'll be well on your way to preserving your health and happiness. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms

“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
CANCER
Ladders

4 habits of subtly toxic people

No one wants to waste time and energy around people who consistently behave in unhealthy ways and add negativity to our lives. Yet, many of us sometimes get stuck in toxic relationships that have a negative impact on our mental health and even on our self-confidence. The problem is some...
MENTAL HEALTH
Inverse

This one bathroom habit could be secretly sabotaging your life

We’ve all done a quick “just in case” wee before heading out or because we’re passing the bathroom. If you’re a parent, you might have also told the kids to “do a wee now so we don’t have to find a toilet later.”. Doing a “just in case” wee isn’t...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Best Foods for People with Type 2 Diabetes, According to Doctors and Nutritionists

Receiving a type 2 diabetes diagnosis can be overwhelming. To begin with, there's the stress of being told that you have health condition that needs to be monitored closely. On top of that, your doctor may tell you to take new medications, try to exercise more and change your eating habits all at once. Fortunately, this guide should make the eating part a little easier.
HEALTH
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Has colonoscopy prep changed in the past 15 years?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a colonoscopy yesterday, something I have held off since getting my first one 15 years ago at age 46. The dreaded prep wasn’t as horrible as I remembered, so I am now less resistant to the next one. Is this because I’m getting older and more tolerant, or has the prep process improved? I think it’s the latter but wanted to check with you.
UNION COUNTY, OR
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

4 Tips for Saying No to a Narcissist

The way you say No to a narcissist can make a big difference. It helps to be persistent and not waver once you have made your decision. It helps to be prepared for their possible insults, complaints, and specific objections, so you know what you want to say back. It...
MENTAL HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Christina Haack Announces Engagement to Joshua Hall

Less than a year after announcing her divorce from Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead, Christina Haack took to Instagram to make another big announcement: her engagement to real estate agent Joshua Hall. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy