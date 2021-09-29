Boxing: Purses, promoter announced for Marcus Browne’s upcoming fight
Marcus Browne’s long-awaited return to boxing prominence will come with a hefty check attached. The Park Hill native is the mandatory challenger for Artur Beterbiev’s WBC light heavyweight title and the two will eventually meet in the ring -- though the date and venue are currently TBD. Nevertheless, boxingscene.com reported that Top Rank won the rights to promote the fight, and unveiled the bout’s purses on Tuesday.www.silive.com
