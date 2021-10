(WWJ) The legal limit for drinking and driving in Michigan stay where it is, under legislation signed into law by the governor. The state announced Friday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 616 and 617, which together accelerate the effectiveness of changes made by House Bills 4308 and 4309, amending the Michigan Vehicle Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure to maintain the state's legal limit for blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.08%.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO