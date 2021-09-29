Facebook Reels exits beta in the US with offers to pay creators for well-performing videos
In addition, Facebook is now sharing more details about how it plans to fuel Reels’ creation. The company is introducing a new bonus program that will pay creators when people view their Reels. The program will be funded as part of Facebook’s larger commitment to invest over $1 billion in creators through 2022, which is also paying creators to run certain types of ads, for receiving payments through Stars (virtual tips) and more.techcrunch.com
