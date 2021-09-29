CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Reels exits beta in the US with offers to pay creators for well-performing videos

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition, Facebook is now sharing more details about how it plans to fuel Reels’ creation. The company is introducing a new bonus program that will pay creators when people view their Reels. The program will be funded as part of Facebook’s larger commitment to invest over $1 billion in creators through 2022, which is also paying creators to run certain types of ads, for receiving payments through Stars (virtual tips) and more.

techcrunch.com

vrscout.com

Facebook Reveals $10 Million Fund For ‘Horizon Worlds’ Creators

Facebook changes the name of its upcoming social VR platform to better represent its diverse selection of virtual worlds. Last year Facebook launched its invite-only Horizon beta program, offering a select group of Oculus Quest users the chance to create their own virtual worlds using an extensive arsenal of best-in-class world-building tools. Since then, Facebook Horizon has grown immensely in both size and scale. Early creators have already created hundreds of worlds for the highly-anticipated social VR platform. What was once a barren digital landscape is now a community-driven world where users can create, explore, and collaborate on custom games, activities, and locations.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong might not be having fun at work, you guys

I’m not asking in the abstract. There are tweets. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on Extra Crunch or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. It’s easy to forget how lucky we are to have Twitter in the world. The company’s social media service has handed a...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Cord gets $17.5M to get more devs plugged into its API for real-time collaboration

The round — which is pegged to fund product development, including by hiring engineers, designers and product managers — was led by European VC Index. Other investors participating include NFX and Stride, along with angel investors Elad Gil, Jeff Morris Jr., Charlie Songhurst, Guy Podjarny and Matt Robinson. The London-based...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

BrightHire scores $20.5M Series B for Zoom-based job interview app

The fact that Zoom Apps Fund is involved is not a coincidence, as the company is based on taking information from a Zoom-based interview and using the data to drive hiring decision-making. Company co-founder and CEO Ben Sesser says that while most business decisions are grounded in data, hiring decisions have been an obvious exception with a lot of emotion and gut feelings involved. He is hoping to change that.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Google rivals call on EU to set rules for search engine preference menus

In an open letter today, the non-tracking search engines DuckDuckGo and Qwant, along with tech-for-good focused Lilo and tree-planting not-for-profit Ecosia, urge the region’s lawmakers to go further to tackle the platform giants’ market power. “The DMA [Digital Markets Act] urgently needs to be adapted to prevent gatekeepers from suppressing...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Where does Facebook go from here?

Regardless, Facebook will argue their case (as they always do), deny everything (as they always do) and claim that no one really understands them (as they always do). Everyone will view whatever they say with extreme skepticism, and nothing will change. Maybe Facebook doesn’t care. Maybe the possibility of a...
INTERNET
AFP

Twitch struggles with hackers and hate raid bots

Twitch, Amazon's popular live video streaming platform, on Thursday said hackers took advantage of a mistake in a server configuration tweak to steal data. A massive trove of confidential Twitch data dumped on the internet included records showing top game play streamers took in millions of dollars during the past year. The breach came as another black eye for Twitch's cyber defenses that have struggled to stop "hate raids" by software "bots" targeting streamers who are not white, male and straight. "We have learned that some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party," the company said in a post.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Google and YouTube say they won’t allow ads or monetized content pushing climate denial

Google plans to enforce the new policy with a blend of algorithmic detection and human moderation and the change will go into effect next month. While there’s some room for interpretation in the new rules, according to Google they “[include] content referring to climate change as a hoax or a scam, claims denying that long-term trends show the global climate is warming, and claims denying that greenhouse gas emissions or human activity contribute to climate change.”
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Google Maps launches eco-friendly routing in the US

“With the eco-friendly routing feature, will always show you the fastest route — and now also the one that’s most fuel-efficient, if it doesn’t happen to also be the fastest,” Russell Dicker, the senior director of Transportation at Google Maps, told me. “So with just a few taps, you can see the relative fuel savings between the different options, the ETA difference if there is one and choose the one that works best for you.” For those users who always want to see the fastest route, no matter what, Google Maps will have a setting that will also allow them to only see that.
ENVIRONMENT
womanaroundtown.com

Why Woman Around Town Is Exiting Facebook

“Facebook is the public square that we inhabit and we can walk away from that square.” David Ignatius, Washington Post columnist on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. Having coffee with a friend recently, I asked a question, something I have been thinking about for a long time: Do you think Mark Zuckerberg is happy?
INTERNET
Benzinga

Snap To Offer Opportunities For Creators To Earn

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) announced Spotlight Challenges which will offer Snapchatters the chance to win cash prizes for creating top-performing Spotlight Snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds, or #Topics. In other words, Snap will offer prizes for making a short-form video for its in-app TikTok rival, called Spotlight. The challenges champion...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Spotify’s podcast creation tool Anchor gains access to the company’s larger audio ad network

Support for Anchor had been previously announced when Spotify first unveiled its plans for the Spotify Audience Network back in February during its “Stream On” live event. The company described the new platform as a potential game changer for the world of podcast monetization, as it would give advertisers tools to reach the Spotify audience of hundreds of millions.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Twitter is selling MoPub to AppLovin for $1.05 billion

Twitter paid around $350 million for MoPub back in 2013 and will sell the company for $1.05 billion in cash. MoPub helped Twitter bring in around $188 million in revenue last year, according to the company. Twitter previously set a goal of doubling its annual revenue by 2023. “This transaction...
BUSINESS
KTLA

Google launches flight search tool meant to help users fly ‘greener’

Searching for flights on Google just got “greener.” A new search feature rolled out Wednesday tells users which flights have lower carbon emissions, giving them the ability to choose flights based on carbon emissions just as they would price or the number of layovers. A basic search for flights will give an estimate of how […]
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Snapchat revamps creator payouts by offering chance to win prizes with Spotlight Challenges

The latter, called Spotlight Challenges, will offer cash prizes for top-performing Spotlight content, as directed by Snap itself. This is different from other social apps’ Creator Funds, which pay out based on metrics like views and engagement to anyone who qualifies. Instead, this is a “chance” to win cash where each individual challenge will reward an average of 3 to 5 creators as the winners — though sometimes that figure will be more or less, Snap notes. The minimum prize will be $250. Typically, the total prize pots for individual challenges will range from $1,000 to $25,000, but Snap says it may sometimes offer a larger sum.
INTERNET
AFP

Streaming site Twitch confirms hack

Amazon's popular live video streaming platform Twitch said Wednesday hackers had broken into its network after reports of exposed confidential company data surfaced online. The service, where users often stream live video game play, confirmed the break-in on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Pinterest rolls out new shopping features for advertisers

A new “slideshow for collections” feature pulls products from brands’ catalogues and automatically turns them into a “collections ad.” Pinterest notes that this new feature will help advertisers easily produce video-like content tailored to individual users. The aim is to encourage shoppers to purchase more items at once, as the company notes that shoppers on Pinterest have 85% bigger baskets than shoppers on other platforms and spend twice as much per month. Since shoppers will be browsing more than one product at a time through the slideshow feature, they’re more likely to purchase additional items.
INTERNET

