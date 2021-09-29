Starfish Space raises $7M for in-orbit servicing space tug
Servicing satellites used to be nigh impossible, due to the extreme costs associated with going to orbit. Essentially, once a spacecraft was launched, well — God’s speed. The handful of successful servicing missions have historically been conducted by government entities like NASA, and the repairs were conducted by astronauts — for example, when NASA launched five crewed Space Shuttle missions to repair or replace systems on the Hubble Telescope in the 1990s.techcrunch.com
Comments / 1