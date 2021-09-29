CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony delivers the $100 WF-C500, its most affordable set of true wireless earbuds

Cover picture for the articleSony, a company that has historically made very capable but very expensive true wireless earbuds, is now heading into more affordable territory with the $100 WF-C500, a set of earbuds that compete with Jabra’s $80 Elite 3. Sony’s previous lowest-priced earbuds were the $130 WF-XB700. It also announced its latest full-size noise-canceling wireless headphones, the $250 WH-XB910N. Both models are available for pre-order today at Sony.com, Amazon, and Best Buy.

