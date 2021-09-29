Sony delivers the $100 WF-C500, its most affordable set of true wireless earbuds

True wireless headphones are now commonplace. Gone are the days when there were only two or three options on the market. These days, there are hundreds. That, of course, can make it hard to find the best true wireless headphones for your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, then a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro might be better for you. If not, it’s worth ignoring AirPods altogether. You’ll also want to think about battery life, whether you want...

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO