A Grandmother and Granddaughter Share A Travel History — 125 Years Apart

WHY IT RATES: Stuart sees a new normal coming and not a return to the past. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. The pandemic has lasted longer than anyone could have predicted. The stress of fits and starts to recovery, particularly the reversals from the impact of the Delta variant, have left travel advisors weary and wary of their future. To help Signature advisors see beyond these day-to-day challenges, Signature Travel Network invited Andy Stuart, former president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, to share his vision of the future and a needed dose of adrenaline, to get us all to the finish line. What follows is a summary of his pep talk for all in the travel industry.

