A Grandmother and Granddaughter Share A Travel History — 125 Years Apart

By Lea Lane
thethreetomatoes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI see many similarities between my grandmother and my granddaughter, who both traveled across the ocean at 17 to seek more meaningful lives. My grandmother Carrie was slight and smart. She crossed the Atlantic to America alone at 17, from Frankfurt, Germany at the end of the 19th century. Her journey ended in New York City, where I would be born 46 years after her arrival, and where 107 years later, my granddaughter would be born.

Lifestyle
cineuropa.org

The Grandmother

Paco Plaza is a horror film director, and this fact can be felt in all of his works, whether in the form of demonic possessions, drug dealers without scruples or humanity, or fans obsessed with idols created artificially in reality TV shows. And Carlos Vermut knows a thing or two about terror, too, as the most alien author in recent Spanish cinema who’s capable of casually combining vilest misery with elegance in its subtlest form. In The Grandmother.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Click2Houston.com

5 travel deals to snag before the end of the year

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for an exciting getaway before the year ends, there are great deals available for some of the most popular destinations in the world. Travel expert, Gabe Saglie with Travelzoo, shared 5 amazing options for fall and beyond that, you don’t want to miss. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
Only In West Virginia

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America

Esquire recently compiled a list of the best small town vacation spots in America, and two of them are in West Virginia! The second West Virginia small town to make Esquire’s list was Welch, West Virginia, thanks in large part to the Kimball War Memorial, a uniqe World War I museum that’s well worth a […] The post Harpers Ferry, West Virginia Is Being Called One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
gentside.co.uk

Wolf boy: The feral child who inspired Mowgli in ‘The Jungle Book’

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book was first published in 1894, but the story of the wild child has travelled far and wide since then. Over the years, countless cartoons and movies have been created to showcase the amazing story of a boy who was raised by wolves in the jungles of India.
ANIMALS
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
