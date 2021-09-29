CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Rockwell Thon hired as development director at PCAVT

vermontbiz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevent Child Abuse Vermont is happy to announce that Mary Rockwell Thon has been hired to be their Development Director. Mary Rockwell Thon has worked more than 20 years in the nonprofit sector, most recently for the Alzheimer’s Association and BAYADA Hospice. She brings varied experience, including community outreach and engagement, volunteer support, event planning, and donor relations. Mary will grow the reach of PCAVT through increased awareness and funding through individual and corporate giving and events such as the Walk for Children will be central to her work.

vermontbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wesleyan Argus

WesWell Office Hires Patrick Gordon As New Director

WesWell, the Office of Health Education, has hired Patrick Gordon as its new director, replacing previous director Sierra Fowler. Fowler left the position in January 2021. The selection committee for the position was comprised of University faculty and undergraduate students, including Peer Health Advocates (PHAs) and WesWell staff. WesWell Bystander...
BUSINESS
southernminn.com

Epic Enterprise hires new executive director

Epic Enterprise, Inc., a Rice County-area nonprofit focused on providing individuals with disabilities individualized services through employment opportunities, community involvement, and the arts, has announced it has hired a new executive director. Heidi Maghan takes position on Monday, Oct. 11. She has 38 years of experience working with and advocating...
RICE COUNTY, MN
hillsdalecollegian.com

Community library to hire new director

The Hillsdale Community Library hopes to hire a new director by November, according to Board President Jim Bowen. Bowen said the previous director resigned in late July, and the board has been working on finding a new hire since. This past Monday, board members and library staff held a special meeting to discuss the pool of applicants and narrow down the options before conducting interviews.
HILLSDALE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Development Director#Pcavt#Bayada Hospice#The Walk For Children
vermontbiz.com

Northeast Delta Dental welcomes King as human resources director

Northeast Delta Dental announces the appointment of Ryan King as Director of Human Resources. Ryan brings several years of experience as a strategic human resources leader, driving cultural transformation, engaging leaders and employees and improving operating efficiency. As director of human resources, Ryan will be responsible for creating and implementing programs for employee recruitment, engagement and retention.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

PIER Group Hires Director

Jasper-based PIER Group has hired Becky Schneider as director of program operations. She previously served as director of marketing at Kimball. Schneider has more than 25 years’ experience in marketing and holds a bachelors degree in Business from Indiana University.
BUSINESS
dailyrecordnews.com

Ellensburg Downtown Association hires new executive director

As business leaders continue to address economic issues in the pandemic world, the Ellensburg Downtown Association took a step forward with the hiring of new executive director Brenda DeVore. DeVore replaces Karin Green, who stepped down to address an illness in the family. “In the end, it was Brenda’s strong...
ELLENSBURG, WA
bizjournals

The Orpheum hires on Rachel Banning as new executive director

After serving in an interim capacity since June, Rachel Banning has been named the new executive director of Wichita's historic Orpheum theater. Banning, 43, who's had a 20-year career in nonprofits, had previously served as president of the Junior League of Wichita. She replaces Diana Gordon, who resigned from her role as executive director and chief development officer after five years at The Orpheum.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
The Guardian

Independent Non-Executive Director – Development

Independent Non-Executive Director – Development. Saffron is a forward-thinking housing association based in Norfolk, providing quality homes and services to people across the county and in Suffolk. We are a medium-sized, independent housing association and we remain committed to the communities we were created to serve. We also offer specialist...
REAL ESTATE
fayettecountyrecord.com

Turtle Wing Hires Psencik as Director

Following ten years of growth and success helping individuals and families “grow wings,” Turtle Wing Foundation is excited to announce the hiring of its first Executive Director. On Monday, Sept. 13, Destiny Psencik officially joined the Turtle Wing staff. Psencik has always had a passion for serving communities and started her involvement in non-profit work while still in college. Psencik, a La…
CHARITIES
vtcng.com

FiberNet district hires new director

Val Davis is the new executive director for the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District. “We feel very fortunate to have found Val, as we were looking for a unique mix of experience and expertise, and Val has background that is a great fit,” said Jane Campbell, chair of the governing board.
POLITICS
bungalower

SoDo Main Street has hired a new director

The SoDo Main Street’s Board of Directors has just announced the hiring of a new Executive Director and we’re happy to say that they chose Misty Heath, our very own Strategic Partnerships Director here at Bungalower Media. The current Executive Director, Linnette Boldig, has been with the district for over...
BUSINESS
wbiw.com

Men’s Warming Shelter hiring for Program Director

BEDFORD – Stone City Alliance for Recovery and Hope, Inc., a nonprofit, charitable organization, dba the Bedford Men’s Warming Shelter, is accepting applications for a full-time Program Director. The Program Director will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Men’s Warming Shelter which serves homeless men in Lawrence County...
BEDFORD, IN
wvua23.com

Bryant Museum hires new director

The Paul W. Bryant Museum has a new director. Olivia Arnold is replacing long-time Executive Director Ken Gaddy, who retired earlier this year. Arnold said the rich history of athletics during Bryant’s time at the University of Alabama is a story that never gets old. Going forward, she wants the museum to be a resource to help people understand how athletics can work hand in hand with academics.
BRYANT, FL
brookingsradio.com

Ronne Hired as Human Resources Director

Kayla Ronne was recently hired as the new Human Resources Director at Brookings Health System. Ronne will manage human resources functions, including recruitment and selection of new hires, training and development of staff and employee relations, compensation and benefits. She is also responsible for oversight of gift shop operations and Brookings Health System’s volunteer program.
BROOKINGS, SD
carehomeprofessional.com

Greensleeves Care appoints new Director of Business Development

Wendy Westbury has been appointed as Director of Business Development by Greensleeves Care. Wendy’s appointment will see her heading up a new, broader business development function. In addition to heading the family liaison, marketing and communications teams, Wendy will also lead the charity’s digital transformation plans. Wendy brings a wealth...
BUSINESS
YourErie

EDDC hires first-ever Director of Operations and Logistics

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has hired Erie native Corey Cook to serve as itsfirst-ever Director of Operations & Logistics. Before joining the EDDC, Corey spent 16 years in a variety of roles with United Parcel Service (UPS). Cook also founded Lifethrumusic, a music mentoring program, which has taught drums, piano, bass guitar and […]
ERIE, PA
thelivingstonpost.com

The Arc Livingston hires new executive director

Carol Lynn Taggart is looking forward to being an agent of change, enlightenment and education as she begins her new position as executive director of The Arc Livingston. Taggart is replacing Anne Richardson, who is retiring from The Arc in December 2021. “I am thrilled to be a part of...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
vermontbiz.com

VBSR names 2021 awardees: Cindy Turcot, HELM Construction, Ashley Reynolds

HELM Construction Solutions. Courtesy photos. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR) is honoring three outstanding individuals and businesses who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in socially responsible business: Cindy Turcot of Gardener’s Supply Company with the 2021 Terry Ehrich Award for Lifetime Achievement, HELM Construction Solutions with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award, and Ashley Reynolds of Elmore Mountain Therapeutics with the VBSR Young Changemaker Award.
VERGENNES, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy