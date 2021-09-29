Rockwell Thon hired as development director at PCAVT

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont is happy to announce that Mary Rockwell Thon has been hired to be their Development Director. Mary Rockwell Thon has worked more than 20 years in the nonprofit sector, most recently for the Alzheimer’s Association and BAYADA Hospice. She brings varied experience, including community outreach and engagement, volunteer support, event planning, and donor relations. Mary will grow the reach of PCAVT through increased awareness and funding through individual and corporate giving and events such as the Walk for Children will be central to her work.