SVHC announces DAISY Award winner

vermontbiz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Boysen, MSN, RN, CCRN, of the Intensive Care Unit, was the August recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). “Emily understands that expert clinical skills are only half of what her patients need,” said Pamela Duchene, PhD, APRN, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “They also need sensitivity and compassion, and Emily takes the extra time to ensure they feel cared for.”

monument.health

Sarah Rathbun, RN, receives DAISY Award

Sarah Rathbun, a Registered Nurse at Rapid City Hospital Labor and Delivery, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. Sarah was nominated by a patient. The patient was struggling with delivery when...
HEALTH SERVICES
