SVHC announces DAISY Award winner
Emily Boysen, MSN, RN, CCRN, of the Intensive Care Unit, was the August recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). “Emily understands that expert clinical skills are only half of what her patients need,” said Pamela Duchene, PhD, APRN, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “They also need sensitivity and compassion, and Emily takes the extra time to ensure they feel cared for.”vermontbiz.com
