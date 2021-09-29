CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Beginner's Guide to Indoor Composting (Without Worms!)

By Lisa Milbrand
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Nearly a quarter of waste that ends up in landfills is food waste—which can be used in other ways, such as composting. Composting allows brown waste (leaves and twigs), green waste (grass clippings, vegetable waste, coffee grounds, and eggshells), and water to turn into rich enhancements to help your garden grow. But if you don't have backyard space to devote to a compost pile or want to commit to tending a worm composter in your home, there are easier, more efficient ways to keep your food waste out of the landfill.

