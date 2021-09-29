CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Rocs Talks His Lone Wolf Meets Lil Nas X Style of Writing, Recording, & Releasing After Debut LP Drops

By Debra Kate Schafer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I want the art to be a reflection of the times and to just make something that’s really intense and chaotic seems really fitting these days.”. That right there is this new era of Des Rocs in a nutshell. When Danny Rocco, Des Rocs himself, started off our extensive conversation with that line, we knew we were in for something special. Having already heard his brand new record – his debut LP, A Real Good Person In A Real Bad Place – there was a level of association we could make between the the rocker’s statement and the sentiment of the 11-track album. Rocco eloquently crafted an album in the middle of a global pandemic that not only reflects it’s uncomfortable, (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime qualities, but also leads fans into the deepest, darkest parts of his heart and soul. (One listen of “Imaginary Friends” and you’ll experience it for yourself.)

