A popular Fountain Hill restaurant known for its traditional Italian fare and old-school vibe has quietly changed hands after three decades of family ownership. The Vineyard, 605 N. Fiot St., made the switch officially on Sept 1. Previous owners Pietro and Maria DiMatteo retired and sold the building to Luke Prosseda and Rachael Prosseda of Wellsboro, Tioga County. The Prossedas are a sibling team backed by other family members in the operation, including their parents, Rachael Prosseda’s husband, and some cousins.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO