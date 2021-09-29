Cotter alum: lessons from civil rights struggle

The mob formed an arc with their cars to force Bill Wernz and his fellow college students down a dirt road into deep forest. The mob had started following Wernz and the interracial group of Civil Rights Movement workers he was part of after the students had a fun night of bowling in South Carolina in late summer 1966. When Wernz and the other members of the group were leaving the bowling alley, a mob started approaching them and yelling at them. The students quickly got in the car Wernz was driving. However, as Wernz started to drive off, a member of the mob threw a brick through the back window of the car and shattered it. When Wernz was able to continue driving off, the mob formed a group of cars around him and began driving very slowly, about three miles an hour, then started to form an arc to direct where he was going as the woods came into.