CHESAPEAKE, Va. — First responders are used to physical training that helps them respond to any emergency. These emergencies can be taxing on both the body and mind. "We're focused on clearing up from this incident and getting ready for the next incident," Chesapeake Fire Department Battalion Chief Duane Daggers said. "Many times we don't take time for ourselves to deprogram and process what we've just seen. There are many things that we witness multiple times in a career that some people never have to experience in their whole life."

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO