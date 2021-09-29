I Just Found Out That My Girlfriend Went Skinny Dipping At The Lake

Hi guys so I’ve been trying to get at this girl for a long time. I finally started talking to her and because of the pandemic our meet up has been cancelled and rescheduled a few times. Well we are finally supposed to meet up BUT I lost my job a week ago and I don’t have the luxury to go out let alone take a girl on a date. I don’t know what to do, I know that if I reschedule she’s going to think I am playing games or that I’m not interested. If I tell her the reason I can’t go is because I don’t have a job or money Idk how she’s going to react. Even if she were to say hey no worries I got you this time, I don’t think I’d feel comfortable with her paying for anything. I know you can do and go to free places but I don’t know about anyone else out there ,but I don’t feel right going out with out money. What do I do? I’m not creative enough. Help!!

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO