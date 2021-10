For anyone looking to buy a house, you likely know just how tough the housing market is right now. In fact, some experts are even advising people to wait until the housing market improves before looking to buy property. According to The Atlantic, all of the houses listed nationwide back in April went pending in less than a week. In fact, people are willing to bid exuberant amounts of money for houses that they’ve never even seen in public.

