RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Fidelity Investments keeps adding jobs in the Triangle, and the emphasis is on talent, not a degree. Fidelity Investments announced in May that it would hire 500 roles and launch a new business unit from its RTP campus location, focused on providing service to what the company described as its retail investors. With 300 openings already filled, and demand from Fidelity’s clients continuing to increase, the company announced last week that it would hire an additional 1,500 positions in the Triangle, with many of those positions a part of the new business unit.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO