CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Eases COVID Requirements For Children At Theme Parks

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County health officials on Tuesday announced that they are slightly easing COVID-19 requirements for children visiting local theme parks. L.A. County issued a health order earlier this month that takes effect in October and calls for either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours to attend outdoor events with 10,000 or more people, including theme parks such as Universal Studios and Magic Mountain.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two journalists whose work has angered the authorities in Russia and the Philippines were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, honouring the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee described as under threat around the globe. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were given...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Report details Trump’s all-out bid to undo election results

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn his 2020 election defeat brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos, and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign, a Senate Judiciary Committee report found. The report released Thursday by the Democratic-run committee...
The Hill

Senate approves short-term debt ceiling increase

The Senate on Thursday approved a deal to increase the debt ceiling and keep the country solvent into December, moving to stave off a default expected to occur in a matter of days. Senators voted 50-48 along party lines on the short-term increase in the nation’s borrowing limit. GOP Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Parks#Covid#Cbsla#Universal Studios
CBS News

Tesla moving headquarters to Austin from San Francisco Bay Area

Electric automaker Tesla announced Thursday that its headquarters will officially move from Palo Alto, California to Texas, but that the company will continue to have a major presence in the Bay Area, CBS San Francisco reports. "I am excited to announce that we are moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,"...
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy