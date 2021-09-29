LA County Eases COVID Requirements For Children At Theme Parks
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County health officials on Tuesday announced that they are slightly easing COVID-19 requirements for children visiting local theme parks. L.A. County issued a health order earlier this month that takes effect in October and calls for either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the 72 hours to attend outdoor events with 10,000 or more people, including theme parks such as Universal Studios and Magic Mountain.losangeles.cbslocal.com
Comments / 0