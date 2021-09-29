CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

He Joined Salem in 1987. Now, This Company Vet is Retiring

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 22, a 34-year relationship with Salem Media Group will conclude for the individual heading up national news and public affairs. In more recent years, he has directed Salem’s Office of Government Relations.

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

AGIA joins the DOXA Insurance Holdings family of companies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – AGIA, Inc. and its sister company Worldwide Rescue and Security, Inc. (collectively AGIA) are pleased to announce their respective acquisitions by DOXA Insurance Holdings, LLC (DOXA). AGIA will continue operations under the leadership of CEO Chris Burke and team and will retain the AGIA and Worldwide Rescue and Security names.
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Salem Shares Surge In Strong Friday Trading, Thanks to Zacks

Salem Media Group, the owner of Christian-themed and secular conservative Talk radio stations saw investors snapping up shares of the company’s stock across Friday’s trading session. Volume was exceptionally high, pushing Salem’s shares to a price last seen in mid-July 2018.
STOCKS
Radio Business Report

Cox Media Group Gets Its Stations Quu-ed Up

The company getting notice for its technology that empowers “dynamic visuals” to radio broadcasts has just signed up Cox Media Group as its latest clients. Already, Cox’s radio stations are using the Steve Newberry-led company’s patented web-based software to publish synched messages on vehicle dashboards. The capabilities provided to such...
TECHNOLOGY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salem Media Group#This Company Vet
businessobserverfl.com

Accomplished industry vet joins marketing firm as chief revenue officer

ST. PETERSBURG — Catalina, a St. Petersburg marketing firm that specializes in shopper intelligence, has hired former Epsilon executive Stacey Hawes as chief revenue officer. Hawes, according to a press release, worked at Epsilon, an Irving, Texas-based marketing firm, for 15 years in a variety of senior leadership roles. Prior...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Radio Business Report

With Its Stock Jumpy, Salem Execs Prep for LD Micro Affair

Salem Media Group executives are gearing up for a presentation scheduled for October 13 at a key investor event of the fall season. As they finalize what they plan on sharing, investors on Wall Street can’t decide if they should buy Salem, or make a quick profit by selling their stock.
MARKETS
Radio Business Report

What’s The State of TV Sales Pro Salaries?

For the second consecutive year, the Radio + Television Business Report has partnered with Media Staffing Network for a comprehensive analysis of television industry sales compensation. With more years of data to glean from, MSN has tracked trends and can offer television station owners and managers valuable insights — information...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Former Tilray CEO Joins Psychedelics Company

More big names in cannabis are switching to psychedelics. Greg Engel, former CEO of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) has become the latest cannabis veteran to join the psychedelics industry, taking on the role of director at Clairvoyant Therapeutics. Clairvoyant is a Canadian biotech company focused on the clinical...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
RiverBender.com

New "Illinois Broadband Lab" To Host Maps, Drive Research And Evaluation, And Promote Ongoing Regional Engagement And Program Integration

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Office of Broadband today announced a new interactive Connect Illinois Broadband Map and creation of the Illinois Broadband Lab , a collaborative effort by the State of Illinois, university partners including the University of Illinois System and Illinois Innovation Network, and key stakeholders including the Illinois-based Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. Together, these efforts Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
Radio Business Report

Broadcasters Foundation President To Retire

Jim Thompson, President of the Broadcasters Foundation of America since 2009, will retire at the end of 2022. A succession plan is in place, which sees Thompson and broadcast veteran Tim McCarthy serve as Co-Presidents through 2022, at which time Thompson will move into an active consultancy role. The changes...
ADVOCACY
Radio Business Report

Now Launching: OpenRTB Support for Audio-Only Out-of-Home

Vistar Media, a programmatic technology provider for the digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising segment, has extended OpenRTB integrations to include audio-only out-of-home opportunities to marketers. As such, The Trade Desk is the first omnichannel demand-side platform (DSP) to support this extension, allowing it to programmatically purchase audio inventory from networks such...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Meredith to Be Acquired by IAC’s Dotdash in $2.7 Billion Deal

Meredith, home to publications including People, EW, Better Homes & Gardens and InStyle, will become part of Dotdash, the digital publishing division of Barry Diller’s IAC holding company, under a proposed takeover deal. The terms give the deal an enterprise value of about $2.7 billion. Under the deal, Dotdash will acquire Meredith in an all-cash transaction at a purchase price of $42.18 per share. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021. The proposed deal does not include Meredith’s local TV business, which the company agreed to sell to Gray Television for $2.7 billion earlier this year. The combined...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

FCC Begins Mid-Band Spectrum Auction

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The FCC on Tuesday kicked off a mid-band spectrum auction to support next generation wireless services – including 5G – in the 3.45 GHz band. Auction 110 will make available 100 megahertz of contiguous mid-band spectrum for commercial use this year.
TECHNOLOGY
Radio Business Report

Closed: Ramar TV Properties In New Mexico Formally Sold

On July 30, RBR+TVBR first reported on agreement signed by the children of the late Ray Moran that involves the sale of a full-power TV station in Albuquerque and its associated full-power and low-power repeater stations in a transaction brokered by Kalil & Co. The buyer has now closed on...
REAL ESTATE
Radio Business Report

Where Will Advertisers Focus in 2022, and Beyond?

The year 2020 was a year like no other. A pandemic of global proportions coupled with a summer of activism brought on by social unrest and renewed questioning of the “status quo” resulted in a call to action as never before seen, at least not in our lifetime. Brands are...
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

NBCUniversal Local Selects a Marketing VP

An individual who has served as an in-house marketing expert for NBCUniversal Local‘s local business initiatives has been promoted to VP of Marketing for the NBCUniversal division. She’ll be in charge of leading the creative marketing efforts for OTT spaces as NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations continue to expand originally...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Filing Window for Biennial Broadcast Ownership Reports Opens

The FCC’s Media Bureau is reminding licensees that the window for the submission of 2021 broadcast biennial ownership reports is now open. All licensees of commercial and non-commercial radio and TV stations must file biennial ownership reports with the Commission in odd-numbered years.
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

Saga Squelches An AM, Surrenders License To FCC

“At Saga Communications, we believe local media has the power to affect communities,” the radio broadcasting company’s website reads. “For more than 30 years all of our brands have been operated by local managers committed to building positive relationships with our audiences and clients.”. That said, one of its brands...
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

Second WINC Sold, With Religious Programming In Place

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Until earlier this year, a heritage Hot Adult Contemporary station filled a format void in the Washington, D.C., market, although its programming and advertisers largely focused on the small city of Winchester, along I-81 due west of the National Capital area. That big, booming signal was sold...
WASHINGTON, DC
Radio Business Report

The Political Dollar Growth Story: Radio, TV Rising Fast

Next year will likely be another record-breaking political cycle. How big? One competitive ad intelligence SaaS company is projecting $8.9 billion in political media spend — the highest ever for a midterm cycle. When asked for a breakout of broadcasting and cable dollars, and for dollars only going to broadcast...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy