Nancy Munal
SIMPSONVILLE, SC - Nancy Munal of Kingsport, Tennessee, 82, passed away Monday September 27, 2021 with her family by her side. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Munal. She was an extremely devoted, loving mother of her three sons, Jeffrey, Michael and Eric. Nancy was born in Jenkins, Kentucky and lived in Kingsport most of her life. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1960. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a future date to be determined.www.timesnews.net
