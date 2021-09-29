CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22 Just Removed This Controversial Character From The Game

By Cody D. Campbell
 8 days ago
Fans of the "FIFA" franchise, (or sports games in general), know that sometimes a character has to be pulled from a game due to real world events. It doesn't happen often, but sometimes it's the only appropriate response after an individual does or says something that makes it impossible for the publisher to continue a working relationship with them. Manchester City's left-back Benjamin Mendy was arrested and charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on August 26. He was then suspended, pending an investigation by the football team the very same day. Now, EA is officially removing him from "FIFA 22" while he is awaiting trial. An EA representative provided a statement to Eurogamer that explained, "As Benjamin Mendy has been removed from the active rosters of both Manchester City and the French National team, in FIFA 22 he has also been removed from respective rosters and suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft while he is awaiting trial."

