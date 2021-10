BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a New England tradition unlike any other. The changing of the guard. The greens of summer begin to fade and a rolling wave of autumnal color explodes from north to south across the region. When you capture the changing foliage at just the right time and place there is nothing else like it. For my money, October is the quintessential month in the Northeast. Nothing feels more like New England than this time of year. The comfy, blue sky days and crisp and cool nights should be trademarked “Made in New England.” It is the arrival of...

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO