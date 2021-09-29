Twelve Women Discovered Sleazeball Was Cheating On All Of Them Through Instagram

To All The Guys I've Dated is an iconic Instagram account that provides women with a platform to air all their grievances about their exes, in case they didn't get the chance to do it in person. We collab with the account on a weekly basis to bring you the letters that feature top-tier roasting for women's mediocre exes. As if the account couldn't get more incredible, three women recently discovered that the same dude was playing all of them, and shared their story with the page. But that's not all - apparently, the story sounded familiar to other women who were following the account, and they quickly discovered that he was playing TWELVE women at the same time. Apparently, this sleazeball had a freaking fiance, and the women made sure to come together and shut that down real quick. How wild is this story though?! The power of Instagram astounds us. Read all the juicy details of this real-life soap opera below.