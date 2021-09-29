Mansplaining Experiences That Show Mansplaining Really Isn't Going Anywhere
Mansplaining must have been a thing even in prehistoric times, right? It seems that the urge men have to engage in corrective dysfunction is nearly biological. Unless it's entirely environmental and it is our fault for teaching young boys that their opinion is superior to a woman. It's more likely the second conclusion, which is a shame. At least people are able to roast their mansplaining experiences on Twitter, at least we have that.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0