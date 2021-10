We’re only a few weeks into El Salvador’s national rollout of bitcoin as legal tender – and the technical glitches continue. As recently as last week, ElSalvador.com reported, users were taking to social networks to note that the Chivo virtual wallet, used to facilitate bitcoin transactions, was not working. In some cases, according to reports, the app was down – and in other cases, the incorrect amounts of bitcoin were being transferred.

