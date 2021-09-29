Fond du Lac officer funeral; died from complications of COVID-19

The family of an Arlington, Texas, teenager suspected of injuring four people in a school shooting said he had been bullied and was recently robbed. The suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was arrested Wednesday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities said Simpkins, who is accused of opening fire at Timberview High School, turned himself in to police following an hourslong manhunt after he fled the school. Simpkins was released Thursday after he posted bond.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO