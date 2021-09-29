CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac officer funeral; died from complications of COVID-19

By Evan Peterson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du lac Police Officer Joseph Kurer was laid to rest Wednesday, Sept. 29. He passed away following a months-long battle with the coronavirus. "Our hearts hurt as we honor the life of Officer Kurer today," said Lt. Erik Foster with the Fond du Lac Police Department. "Over the last three years, Officer Kurer became more than a co-worker to many. He became a friend. He became family. He was our brother."

