AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE in Boulder City, Nevada for the 57th annual Art in the Park. Art in the Park is one of the largest outdoor juried art festivals in the Southwest and is the largest fundraiser for the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. The event is held over two days in beautiful Boulder City, Nevada, not far from Lake Mead, Hoover Dam and the bright lights of Las Vegas. The event is free to the public, and although Boulder City’s population is just over 15,500, the event draws over 100,000 visitors. 1st through 3rd place ribbons are awarded in Fine Art, Fine Craft and Traditional Craft categories, as well as an overall “Best in Show” winner.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO