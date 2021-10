US stocks rallied on Thursday and in the futures market as investors cheered the deal made between Republicans and Democrats. The two parties agreed to have a stop-gap deal that will see the country avoid a debt crisis in the near term. Republicans expect that Democrats will spend the next three months coming up with a reconciliation bill. Mitch McConnel has insisted Democrats should raise the debt ceiling themselves. Besides, they are the ones implementing a $3.5 trillion anti-poverty bill. Economists believe that a default of the US government would have a major impact on the American economy. The Dow Jones rose by 465 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose by more than 1.5%.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO