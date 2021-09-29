There's a retro arcade pop-up with pinball, Pong and more inside Time Out Market Montréal (PHOTOS)

As is the usual for this time of year, September has been busy as hell with new game releases across all available consoles and PC. So many great games hit store shelves this month, but if your only interaction with the gaming world is through Apple Arcade, it’s been a pretty great month for you as well. The subscription service saw a few high-profile games launch over the past four weeks, including the nearly forgotten Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls, a surprisingly decent MasterChef: Let’s Cook, and the recently released LEGO Star Wars Battles. Each of those titles is certainly worth a go, but if you want to know the Apple Arcade game I’ve put the most time into this month, you needn’t look further than Zen Pinball Party. Not only is it a great pinball experience, but it honestly feels like the ideal game for a subscription service.

