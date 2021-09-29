There's a retro arcade pop-up with pinball, Pong and more inside Time Out Market Montréal (PHOTOS)
It’s time to geek out and game on with an absolute blast from the past: A retro arcade pop-up from the Plateau's own North Star Pinball has appeared on the bridge below the massive skylight of Time Out Market Montréal, and it's got all the retro fixings with classic pinball machines, arcade games like Pong and Pac-Man, tabletop hockey with an old school Super Chexx machine, and even a photo booth for a take-home memento.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0