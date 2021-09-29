Ocon wants answers after Russian GP disappointment
Esteban Ocon wants answers for his struggles in the Russian Grand Prix after learning he and Alpine teammate Fernando Alonso differed in their approach in Sochi. Alonso qualified in sixth ahead of Ocon in ninth on Sunday, but while the Spaniard fought in the top 10 for the majority of the race – and even rose to third at one stage – his younger teammate slipped backwards as the race went on. After eventually finishing 14th, Ocon admits it was a tough experience to not have a competitive car while Alonso was fighting at the sharp end.racer.com
