Ocon wants answers after Russian GP disappointment

Lewis Hamilton has apologised to his Mercedes team after crashing twice during the final part of qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix.The 36-year-old Briton topped the standings after both Q1 and Q2 but could not replicate his dominance when it mattered most.Hamilton collided with the pit wall in the last few minutes and then spun into the wall again when he went back out on track as he suffered two crashes in a matter of moments.Lando Norris took full advantage of the Mercedes’ driver’s problems as he claimed the first pole of his Formula One career for McLaren.Carlos Sainz secured...

