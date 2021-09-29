The new 'Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer once gave a rose to the wrong woman when he was a lead on the show

Jesse Palmer is the new host of The Bachelor, and if your reaction to that information is...huh? what? who? I don't know this man? you are not alone. Jesse's name is probably only familiar to those of us poor, broken souls who have been watching this show since day one, but he's actually one of the more famous members of Bachelor Nation. And he also happens to be a professional host already, which...whomst knew?

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO