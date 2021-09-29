Technology Stocks Pull Down the S&P 500, Can Other Sectors Pull It Higher?
Futures are pointing to a higher open. News and announcements were light before the open which gave investors a chance to digest Tuesday’s selloff. The selloff was orderly which may suggest that the selloff wasn’t a taper tantrum but a “normal” September slump where money managers are rearranging their portfolios for the final quarter. Therefore, investors can look at the winners and losers to try and determine which sectors and industry groups could finish the year strong.markets.businessinsider.com
