Columbia Care Prepares For New York's Legal Cannabis Program, Starting With Weed Cultivation At New Facility

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — New York’s health care worker vaccination mandate took effect Monday. As a result of the mandate, the state said it could be looking to the National Guard and foreign medical professionals to help fill the voids of workers who face termination for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine — roughly 72,000 hospital workers and 16,000 nursing home workers. Home care, hospice and adult care facilities face a vaccination deadline of Oct. 7. Workers terminated for refusing a vaccine will not be eligible for unemployment insurance unless they can provide a valid doctor-approved request for medical accommodation.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO