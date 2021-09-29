Columbia Care Prepares For New York's Legal Cannabis Program, Starting With Weed Cultivation At New Facility
Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) will begin growing and processing cannabis in its New York facility. The cannabis company confirmed Wednesday that it has obtained approval from the New York State Department of Health to start operations at its new facility in eastern Long Island. The first harvest is planned for Q4 2021.markets.businessinsider.com
