Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Jabil Reports Mixed Q1 Results

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.45% to 34,453.66 while the NASDAQ rose 0.68% to 14,646.25. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.57% to 4,377.42. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 43,232,150 cases with around 693,060 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,716,450 cases and 447,750 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,381,790 COVID-19 cases with 595,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 232,865,400 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,767,360 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

IN THIS ARTICLE
