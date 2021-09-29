CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

PAE Secures $98M Logistics Support Contract

By Akanksha
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAE Inc (NASDAQ:PAE) has secured a $98 million sole-source IDIQ contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. PAE will provide the U.S. Navy contractor logistics support for F-5 fighter aircraft on the 18-month contract. PAE's Readiness and Sustainment team will perform all maintenance and logistics support services through...

