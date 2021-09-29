CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose Environmental Declines; Prices Public Offering Of 2.5 Mln Shares

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Shares of environmental services company Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) are down more than 3% Wednesday morning following pricing of its public offering of 2.5 million shares at $62 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 1.75 million shares. The company plans to use net...

