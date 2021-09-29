Trust us when we say this is one of the most Canadian videos you'll see in your life
Some videos just SCREAM Canada, and the one we’re about to show you is definitely one of them. We’re not sure exactly where this one took place, if we had to guess… we’d say Toronto, because someone managed to get a raccoon out of their recycling bin with… a hockey stick. The only thing that could have possibly made this video more Canadian would have been if the raccoon was a beaver, but you’re just not going to find that in residential areas.www.bardown.com
