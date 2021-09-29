Trust us when we say this is one of the most Canadian videos you'll see in your life

"The wind wanted to tell her that Lisa wouldn't be the only one to wake up with different looks the next day…" Mubi has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed indie film from Georgia titled What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?, which is an evocative title for this charming film about a young woman longing for a romantic encounter. It originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and many critics flipped for it. The film next plays at the New York, Vancouver, London, and Chicago Film Festivals this fall. A chance encounter on a street corner has Lisa and Giorgi fall in love at first sight, but an evil spell is cast on them. Will they ever meet again? This slow cinema feature is described as "an irresistibly radiant romantic fable from Alexandre Koberidze." Starring Ani Karseladze, Giorgi Bochorishvili, and Vakhtang Panchulidze. You really need to sit with this one, but once you get into the rhythm of it, it is a remarkably moving and tender film taking us to other lands - the country of Georgia! Which I want to visit.

