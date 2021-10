A Carroll woman arrested earlier this year for attacking police officers while she was being taken into custody was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, 38-year-old Jennifer Lynn Stricker pled guilty to two counts of assault on a peace officer, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was ordered to serve two years in prison for each count. However, the sentence was suspended and she was instead placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. She was also ordered to pay over $2,700 in fines, surcharges and court costs. Two counts of interference with official acts causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed after sentencing. Stricker was arrested on May 5 following a reported disturbance in the 400 block of E. 7th Street. She became combative with law enforcement while being taken into custody and injured two officers.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO