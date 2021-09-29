Rune Factory 5 - Launch Date Announcement Trailer

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRune Factory 5, the latest game in the farming/life sim RPG series, launches on Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2022. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into an organization of peacekeeping rangers known as SEED, and their new life begins. In addition to their normal duties of helping villagers, investigating rune-related mysteries, and rounding up rowdy monsters, leisure activities bring an equal amount of excitement.

cinelinx.com

Rune Factory 5 Releasing in March, Will Include Same-Sex Relationships

XSEED and Marvelous Games dropped the long awaited release date for Rune Factory 5 in addition to announcing a first for the franchise. Developers published a blog post with details on the game’s localization process and the focus is on a first for the series: same-sex relationships. The news was very aptly posted today, as September 23 is bisexual visibility day.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Rune Factory 5 Launches on March 22nd, 2022 in North America

XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe have confirmed that Rune Factory 5 will be releasing on March 22nd 2022 in North America for the Nintendo Switch. It will arrive in Europe on March 25th 2022. The action RPG/farming sim was slated to release this year but faced a delay. In a...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

XSEED Has Revealed That Rune Factory 5 Will Be Releasing Next Year

XSEED has announced that the popular life/farm sim Rune Factory 5 is coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2022. As someone who is a huge fan of these types of games, I’m very excited to get another one of play. I’ve played enough of Stardew Valley; I need something new.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Rune Factory 5 Adventures Out to Western Markets in March 2022

New Rune Factory adventures await for fans in international markets next month, with XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announcing their North American and PAL region release dates for Rune Factory 5 on the Nintendo Switch. Those in North America will be able to tackle the RPG x Farming Sim hybrid first on 22 March 2022, with the European, Australia and New Zealand releases planned for 25 March 2022. This marks the first time a new instalment would have been available in approximately a decade, with Rune Factory 4 releasing in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Staxel Switch launch trailer

Staxel, a creative farming and village life game, has landed on Switch and we have a new trailer to celebrate. The title was first made available on September 23. For more on Staxel, check out the following overview:. Welcome to Staxel, a quaint island full of charming characters, with bugs...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Rune Factory 5 is Set to Arrive in North America Next Year

Rune Factory 5 is finally coming to North America on March 22 next year. This was announced during the Nintendo Direct special stream held last week. It will be released on Nintendo Switch. The game was released in Japan back in May of this year. It also follows Rune Factory...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jars - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Watch the trailer for the upcoming strategic puzzle and tower defense game, Jars, featuring an art style inspired by the animated movies of Tim Burton and Studio Laika. Jars launches on October 20 for PC and Nintendo Switch. A demo for the game will be available during the Steam Next Fest from October 1-7.
VIDEO GAMES
