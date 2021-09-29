Rune Factory 5 - Launch Date Announcement Trailer

New Rune Factory adventures await for fans in international markets next month, with XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announcing their North American and PAL region release dates for Rune Factory 5 on the Nintendo Switch. Those in North America will be able to tackle the RPG x Farming Sim hybrid first on 22 March 2022, with the European, Australia and New Zealand releases planned for 25 March 2022. This marks the first time a new instalment would have been available in approximately a decade, with Rune Factory 4 releasing in 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO