Rune Factory 5 - Launch Date Announcement Trailer
Rune Factory 5, the latest game in the farming/life sim RPG series, launches on Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2022. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into an organization of peacekeeping rangers known as SEED, and their new life begins. In addition to their normal duties of helping villagers, investigating rune-related mysteries, and rounding up rowdy monsters, leisure activities bring an equal amount of excitement.www.ign.com
