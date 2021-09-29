CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Watch as Richard Sherman Signs with Tom Brady’s Bucs

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 9 days ago

Richard Sherman? All along, the Cowboys told us to not waste much time on this story.

FRISCO - Cowboys fans hope Dallas’ decision-making here is more sound than Tampa Bay’s - because the defending Super Bowl champs on Wednesday just signed free agent cornerback Richard Sherman.

Many of the “Why didn’t we sign him?” cries are silly. But not this one. Sherman, who played for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Seattle, has been expressing a desire to continue his career with a contender. He and Quinn are close. And if the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Sherman has anything, at 33, left in the tank? He’s an obvious starting candidate here opposite Trevon Diggs.

But all along, the Cowboys told us to not waste much time on this story. So we didn’t.

Remember coach Mike McCarthy’s polite summer-time answer to the Sherman question?

“The salary cap, what’s in front of us, is something that we’re very focused on, too,” he said. “The 11 draft picks was by design. … to be able to have 11 selections this year was very important just in the big picture and the long-term planning for our roster development.

“So, we’re always looking, but I definitely love the competition that we have on the back end. It’ll be fun to see how this all sorts out.”

It would’ve been easier to just say “no.” Because that was Dallas’ position all along.

And Sherman's position? “I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some tape on, to lead another group,” Sherman said via his podcast. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win.”

Sherman mentioned a few teams that were interested. He did not mention Dallas.

But Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay team did spend time on this. And now we know the Bucs’ position.

The race to the NFC Playoffs will tell us which organization was right.

