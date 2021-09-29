CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

LEXUS LS400 EXTREME DETAIL: DIRTY PRETTY THING

fastcar.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleV8 luxo-barges get abandoned in barns, that’s just a fact of life. But fear not – the Meguiar’s team are here to save them, one Lexus at a time. It’s the Lexus LS400 extreme detail!. V8s aren’t really a Japanese thing. If you wanted to talk about the archetypal JDM...

www.fastcar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
wuwm.com

2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport AWD Review

Sorry if this sounds like a broken record (remember those?), but Lexus refuses to mess with success when it comes to its IS 350 sports sedan. For instance, Lexus sticks with its trusted 3.5-liter V6, keeps the IS 350’s overall dimensions within an inch of its predecessor and delivers the same smooth luxury feel to go along with ample performance to still claim it as one of the best sports sedans for less than $60,000.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Honda’s First Type R Teasers, Lamborghini Resurrects Original Countach, And Ferrari’s Retro-Inspired V12 One-Off: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Are you in the market for a new Ford Bronco? Well if you are desperate to get one as soon as possible, there are ads on more than ten different examples listed for more than $100,000, with one commanding a stunning $150,000 asking price. This sounds absurd for a car with a starting price of $28,500 (plus $1,495 for destination) but that’s what happens when demand is greater than supply.
CARS
fastcar.co.uk

B18-POWERED VW CADDY: VTEC JUST KICKED IN, YO

Wait! What? B18-powered VW Caddy? Yes, you read that right… and it’s on hydraulics. The rule book has been ripped up and drop kicked by this one. Purists look away now. Feature from Performance VW. Words: Graham Leigh. Photos: Tony Matthews. Much of this B18-powered VW Caddy story is pretty...
CARS
fastcar.co.uk

MK1 MX-5 DRIFT CAR: MINOR THREAT

Lincoln Whiddett may be only 12 years old, but his Mk1 MX-5 drift car is one of the coolest MX-5s on the scene. This bridge-ported drift weapon represents the ultimate father-and-son lockdown bonding experience. Feature from Fast Car. Words: Dan Bevis. Photos: Graeme Murray. It’s a story we hear time...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Ls#Lexus Cars#Lexus Is#Show Car#Lexus#Meguiar#Japanese#R35#Subaru#2uz Fe#The Toyota Century#Infiniti#Ls400#Cart
Top Speed

A Sheriff in a Ford Explorer Races a Nissan GT-R and a Shelby GT500nd a Shelby GT500

How On Earth Did A Stock BMW M3 Competition Manage To Beat A Tuned Nissan Skyline GT-R And A Tuned Ford Mustang?. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Explorer is based on the sixth-generation model and comes with RWD. The exact specs of this particular police cruiser are unknown, but the Utility Explorer comes with a range of 3.0 L engines that produce anywhere between 285 horsepower to 400 horsepower. The SUV was obviously fitted out with all the gear that you can expect to find on a Police Car, like a siren, bull bar, and the obligatory overhead lights.
CARS
abc27.com

Cool Car: 2021 Lexus LC500 Coupe

When I first drove the Lexus LC500 Coupe a couple of years ago, I thought, what a great convertible this would be. Lexus thought so too and here it is. It’s one of the most striking cars on the road today, especially with the performance package and options 21-inch forged wheels.
BUYING CARS
Automotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2022 Lexus NX

Lexus has always been a methodical giant in the luxury car landscape and helped usher in the love for the luxury crossover with the RX and later helped expand the subcompact luxury crossover segment with the NX. To keep things fresh and relevant, Lexus updates their NX for the 2022 model year with a more cohesive styling and some welcomed updates to its tech equipment, such as equipping vehicles with a new touchscreen infotainment interface at 9.8-inches and a large 14-inch display on the top trims.
BUYING CARS
thecheyennepost.com

Test Drive: 2021 Lexus NX remains relevant

The saying goes, you can’t please everyone. That certainly applies to auto manufacturers. Case in point, this week’s tester is the 2021 Lexus NX300h. This luxury compact SUV tries to accomplish a lot with such a small vehicle. The h means it’s got a hybrid powertrain. But my tester was...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
eBay
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
guitar.com

Fender partners with Lexus for extremely limited Custom Shop Stratocaster

Fender has announced a partnership with car manufacturer Lexus for a special limited-edition Stratocaster, painted in Lexus’ new Structural Blue finish. The guitar is limited to 100 teambuilt pieces. It bears a traditional Stratocaster shape, with an alder body and maple neck. From here, however, the specifications take on a far less traditional character. There’s a carbon fibre pickguard with black machine-head screws, Fender’s latest noiseless pickups, two control knobs rather than the standard three, and a polished-blue Richlite fretboard. The ‘board sports stainless steel frets, as well as Luminlay dot inlays that glow blue in the dark. Keeping with the more modern approach, the fretboard has a 12-inch radius.
MUSIC
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
Robb Report

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, Possibly the World’s Most Expensive New Car, Just Made Its Public Debut

The lavish Rolls-Royce Boat Tail made one helluva splash when it was unveiled earlier this year, but very few have seen it in the flesh. Until now, that is. The singular cabriolet, which is believed to be the most expensive new car in existence, made its first public appearance at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Northern Italy over the weekend in fittingly glamorous fashion. “It is a truly historic moment for the marque,” Rolls-Royce’s CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a statement. “We are leading a modern coachbuilding movement that takes the wider luxury industry into an entirely different space, where hyper-personalization...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RideApart

Why Pack A Flashlight When You Can Ride The Gunner 50 Instead?

Honda’s minimoto lineup is one of the most popular collections of pocket-sized bikes on the market. The Monkey and Super Cub and CT 125 (which harks back to Honda’s 70s-era trail bikes) all play on senses of timelessness and nostalgia in equal measure. The Grom, meanwhile, is a no-nonsense, modern...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Pedal-Powered Electric Bikes

Luxury German car manufacturer BMW teased its latest electric bike concept called the ' 'i Vision Amby' ' at the IAA Mobility 2021 expo. Looking at the promotional images, the design of the 'i Vision Amby' e-bike strikes a perfect balance between the familiar and the futuristic. Still very much a functional bicycle, and unlike the ' Motorrad Vision AMBY,' this unit will require users to charge its battery manually by actually pedaling around. Once charged, however, the 2,000 Wh battery pack provides riders with over 186 miles of motorized driving distance.
BICYCLES
hiconsumption.com

This Futuristic Tesla Electric Motorcycle Is Fit For A Sci-Fi Film

Based out of San Diego, Ash Thorp is widely recognized as being one of the most talented vehicle designers and concept artists ever to get behind a computer screen. For the 2021 year, Thorp tells us that he and his close friend and collaborator Carlos “colorsponge” have teamed up in an effort to deliver a whopping two-dozen rendered projects in their M.H.C. Collection. And despite the ambitious workload, the duo has assigned themselves, the quality of their work remains top-notch, as evidenced by Carlos and Ash’s latest addition to the series, “THE SOKUDO.”
CARS
Robb Report

Piëch’s New 603 HP GT Brings Classic Sports Car Looks to the Electric Age

How do you stand out among an ever-expanding crowd of electric vehicles? Build a luxurious battery-powered grand tourer, of course. At least that’s what Piëch, a budding Swiss marque founded in 2017, has done with its newest car, a GT that’s quite unlike anything currently up for grabs. The sleek four-wheeler, known simply as the Piëch GT, has a timeless design that stands in opposition to disruptive EVs like, say, the Cybertruck. The automaker’s designers spoke to car enthusiasts about what was missing on the market and designed a “modern classic” free of any fleeting fashion trends. Indeed, the two-door has everything...
CARS
RideApart

Volcon Is Now Shipping Its Grunt Electric Bikes To Customers

Remember the Volcon Grunt? It’s the all-terrain electric motorbike that American electric off-road vehicle startup Volcon announced was on its way in the back half of 2020. At the time, the company said it had a trio of things planned: First the Grunt, then the Stag and Beast side-by-side UTV models in 2022 and 2023.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy