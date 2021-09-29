LEXUS LS400 EXTREME DETAIL: DIRTY PRETTY THING

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Are you in the market for a new Ford Bronco? Well if you are desperate to get one as soon as possible, there are ads on more than ten different examples listed for more than $100,000, with one commanding a stunning $150,000 asking price. This sounds absurd for a car with a starting price of $28,500 (plus $1,495 for destination) but that’s what happens when demand is greater than supply.

