LEXUS LS400 EXTREME DETAIL: DIRTY PRETTY THING

Fender has announced a partnership with car manufacturer Lexus for a special limited-edition Stratocaster, painted in Lexus’ new Structural Blue finish. The guitar is limited to 100 teambuilt pieces. It bears a traditional Stratocaster shape, with an alder body and maple neck. From here, however, the specifications take on a far less traditional character. There’s a carbon fibre pickguard with black machine-head screws, Fender’s latest noiseless pickups, two control knobs rather than the standard three, and a polished-blue Richlite fretboard. The ‘board sports stainless steel frets, as well as Luminlay dot inlays that glow blue in the dark. Keeping with the more modern approach, the fretboard has a 12-inch radius.
