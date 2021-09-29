Elvis Presley Believed in Aliens, Described Encounter as Young Boy

As it turns out, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley, was “All Shook Up” about the notion of extraterrestrial beings.

Certainly, Presley is not at alone now, and probably wasn’t then, in his belief in aliens. Small comments from government figures and other mysterious happenings seem to have a decent amount of people believing we aren’t the only intelligent life in this universe.

Elvis Presley, UFOs, and Alien Encounters

Allegedly, Elvis Presley had shared with people that he believed in aliens after having an encounter when he was a young boy. According to the History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens” show, others were even there to witness the alien encounter first-hand.

Apparently, there was “an unexplainable light beaming over Elvis’ family home” when he was born. This was something both Presley’s family and the doctor helping with his birth both said. His father, Vernon Presley, had gone out to smoke a cigarette during delivery and had seen the lights himself.

By all accounts, the Presley family is claiming to have seen a UFO of some kind.

According to BBC, this fascination with UFOs extended all throughout The King’s life. Especially after Elvis Presley had his own encounter a couple of years later. Larry Gellar, the spiritual advisor for Presley that also doubled as his hairstylist, shared what went on that day.

Allegedly, Presley shared some kind of telepathic vision with aliens when he was an 8-year-old. These visions included one of Elvis wearing an all-white jumpsuit. At the time, Elvis had no idea what that could possibly mean. The legendary pop culture icon would become infamous for his outlandish and stylish jumpsuits on stage.

Geller also shared that the two of them had seen some bright objects in the sky that day while they were in the desert. He even said that these lights would appear once again over Graceland another time.

There have always been some controversial conspiracy theories attached to the “Suspicious Minds” singer. For starters, there are still people out there that believe Elvis is still alive and faked his own death.

Other Celebrities with Alien Beliefs

Elvis Presley certainly isn’t alone in his supposed beliefs. Demi Lovato has recently opened up about their experiences with alien encounters, UFOs, and an overall connection to extraterrestrial life. They are starring in a program called “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” on Peacock.

Some other celebrities that have shared alien experiences, UFO sightings, or overall beliefs in extraterrestrials include Katy Perry, Keanu Reeves, Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Nicole Polizzi, and Tom Cruise.

Another artist popular to share his belief in UFOs was the infamous Beatles member, John Lennon. He wrote in the linear notes of the 1974 album “Walls and Bridges” about a UFO sighting. It said, “On the 23rd Aug. 1974 at 9 o’clock I saw a U.F.O.” He then signed it with his initials.

He would also share the story with Interview Magazine later that year.