CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elvis Presley Believed in Aliens, Described Encounter as Young Boy

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wa5Ps_0cBhrD0R00

As it turns out, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley, was “All Shook Up” about the notion of extraterrestrial beings.

Certainly, Presley is not at alone now, and probably wasn’t then, in his belief in aliens. Small comments from government figures and other mysterious happenings seem to have a decent amount of people believing we aren’t the only intelligent life in this universe.

Elvis Presley, UFOs, and Alien Encounters

Allegedly, Elvis Presley had shared with people that he believed in aliens after having an encounter when he was a young boy. According to the History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens” show, others were even there to witness the alien encounter first-hand.

Apparently, there was “an unexplainable light beaming over Elvis’ family home” when he was born. This was something both Presley’s family and the doctor helping with his birth both said. His father, Vernon Presley, had gone out to smoke a cigarette during delivery and had seen the lights himself.

By all accounts, the Presley family is claiming to have seen a UFO of some kind.

According to BBC, this fascination with UFOs extended all throughout The King’s life. Especially after Elvis Presley had his own encounter a couple of years later. Larry Gellar, the spiritual advisor for Presley that also doubled as his hairstylist, shared what went on that day.

Allegedly, Presley shared some kind of telepathic vision with aliens when he was an 8-year-old. These visions included one of Elvis wearing an all-white jumpsuit. At the time, Elvis had no idea what that could possibly mean. The legendary pop culture icon would become infamous for his outlandish and stylish jumpsuits on stage.

Geller also shared that the two of them had seen some bright objects in the sky that day while they were in the desert. He even said that these lights would appear once again over Graceland another time.

There have always been some controversial conspiracy theories attached to the “Suspicious Minds” singer. For starters, there are still people out there that believe Elvis is still alive and faked his own death.

Other Celebrities with Alien Beliefs

Elvis Presley certainly isn’t alone in his supposed beliefs. Demi Lovato has recently opened up about their experiences with alien encounters, UFOs, and an overall connection to extraterrestrial life. They are starring in a program called “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” on Peacock.

Some other celebrities that have shared alien experiences, UFO sightings, or overall beliefs in extraterrestrials include Katy Perry, Keanu Reeves, Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Nicole Polizzi, and Tom Cruise.

Another artist popular to share his belief in UFOs was the infamous Beatles member, John Lennon. He wrote in the linear notes of the 1974 album “Walls and Bridges” about a UFO sighting. It said, “On the 23rd Aug. 1974 at 9 o’clock I saw a U.F.O.” He then signed it with his initials.

He would also share the story with Interview Magazine later that year.

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Listen as Georgia singer belts out Elvis Presley cover — and stuns ‘The Voice’ judges

From the moment he took “The Voice” stage and belted out a few notes, Georgia singer Peedy Chavis had the judges’ attention. The 19-year-old crooner from Lawrenceville, a city about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, got singer/actor John Legend to turn his chair just 15 seconds into Chavis’ showstopping cover of Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” on Monday night’s season premiere. Country music star Blake Shelton followed suit, saying Chavis’ performance “had me fired the hell up.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Nicole Polizzi
Person
Vernon Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
John Lennon
nickiswift.com

Did Elvis Presley Leave Lisa Marie Presley Anything In His Will?

Elvis Presley may have been the king of rock 'n' roll, but when it came to his finances, he made pretty poor decisions. Elvis was known for his lavish lifestyle, often spending a substantial amount on material items for himself, friends, and family. Money aside, he also spent a lot of time with his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, whom he had with his wife of six years Priscilla Presley. Sadly, Elvis wasn't able to watch Lisa Marie grow up as he died from a heart failure on August 16, 1977, per Biography. Lisa Marie was just 9 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Makes His First and Last Grand Ole Opry Appearance and It Did Not Go Well

Elvis Presley did much to change the music world. When he hit it big, he introduced a whole new audience to rock and roll. He rode that wave of success for years. Today, many think of him as the Kind of Rock and Roll. Some even (incorrectly) believe that he invented the genre. However, some may be unaware that Presley had deep country roots. He grew up listening to country and gospel music. In fact, his early recordings with Sun Records had a country sound.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#The History Channel
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ray J’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones With Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love may have their ups and downs, but they’re always there for their kids. Find out more about their adorable young ones and family unit here. Ray J, 40, is singer, television personality, and actor, and he shares two children, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1, with estranged wife, Princess Love, 36. The two star in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and are currently facing more drama by the day as Ray J recently filed for divorce for the third time against Princess — all while battling pneumonia in the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

235K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy