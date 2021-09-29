CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approves Cetuximab Indication in Combination With Encorafenib to Treat Metastatic CRC Subtype

By Lindsay Fischer
oncnursingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCetuximab represents the first approved anti-EGFR antibody which, in combination with encorafenib, is now available to treat adults with pretreated metastatic CRC with a BRAF V600E mutation. The FDA has approved an indication for cetuximab (Erbitux) in combination with encorafenib (Braftovi) to treat BRAF V600E mutation-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)...

