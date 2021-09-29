FDA Approves Cetuximab Indication in Combination With Encorafenib to Treat Metastatic CRC Subtype

On September 22, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty. This comes following a spike of Covid-19 cases within the US caused by the Delta variant. On August 25, Pfizer and BioNTech applied for the supplemental approval of a booster dose of Comirnaty six months after the completion of the primary vaccination series for individuals 16 years of age and older. However, after convening a public meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on September 17, the FDA advisors agreed that its use should be restricted to specific populations. These were individuals who are over the age of 65, people between 18 and 64 who have a high risk of developing severe Covid-19 due to pre-existing health conditions and individuals between 18 and 64 whose occupational environment may put them at high risk of developing severe Covid-19. The FDA agreed with the VRBPAC by licensing the booster shot for these sub-populations. Their decision was based on results submitted by Pfizer that showed that a single booster dose of Comirnaty enhanced the antibody response against SARS-CoV-2 in comparison to just receiving the two-dose primary series. Other studies have shown waning antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 six months after primary vaccination.

