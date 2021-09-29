CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treat yourself to this crispy beer-battered fish recipe

By Ned Baldwin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Frying food at home may seem daunting, but a laser thermometer makes cooking dishes like my perfectly fried fish surprisingly approachable. A laser thermometer (or infrared thermometer) allows you to manage the temperature of the oil with ease while maintaining a safe distance from the hot oil. And to make things even safer, I recommend using a high-sided pot as it basically eliminates splatter.

