Teramaze premiere new lyric video for Untide

My Silent Bravery debuts the lyric video, “Spark Up the Fire,” a song now in the Top 20 on Germany’s alternative charts. Talking about “Spark Up the Fire,” My Silent Bravery shares, “I knew I wanted a reggae-inspired track on the record. My previous reggae cuts ‘To Give (feat Matisyahu) and ‘Drunk off the Sun’ are not only a couple of my own favorite tracks but fan favorites as well. When I first heard the beat that Russell and Sanjoy were working on for this song, I believe the first thing I said was ‘this song is fire!’ I think that was the spark we needed, as the song came together very quickly and organically when Mitchell and I wrote the lyrics. It just felt really good, like a summer anthem, and hot!”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO