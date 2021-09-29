Two arrested after child left in locked car at gas station outside Savannah

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search continues for the suspect accused in the Sept. 7, nightclub shooting in Wichita that killed one man and injured five women. During a Sept. 16 news conference, members of the community including Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson asked the suspect 22-year-old Keshawn Dawson to turn himself in. Wichita Police Captain Jason Stephens said authorities do not know where Dawson is in hiding. Police have received information that suggests he may be in south Wichita, according to Stephens.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO