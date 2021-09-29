Two arrested after child left in locked car at gas station outside Savannah
Two people have been arrested after allegedly leaving children in a locked car at a convenience store outside Savannah during the heat of the day. The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office reports it received a call about a child locked in a vehicle and unresponsive at the T Stop convenience store around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Before deputies could arrive, the car left northbound on US Highway 71.stjosephpost.com
