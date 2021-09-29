CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, MO

Two arrested after child left in locked car at gas station outside Savannah

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two people have been arrested after allegedly leaving children in a locked car at a convenience store outside Savannah during the heat of the day. The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office reports it received a call about a child locked in a vehicle and unresponsive at the T Stop convenience store around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Before deputies could arrive, the car left northbound on US Highway 71.

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 2

Related
St. Joseph Post

Bethany teen injured after pickup overturns

HARRISON COUNTY — A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Thursday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Dodge 1500 driven by a 17-year-old boy from Bethany was northbound on Jade Road one half mile northwest of Bethany. The driver failed to...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police investigating suspicious death at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 900 Block NE Madison in Topeka on a call for service reference checking the welfare of an individual, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. At the scene, officers located the...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Savannah, MO
County
Andrew County, MO
Savannah, MO
Crime & Safety
Andrew County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with an alleged incident at a home in the 600 Block of North 11th Street Atchison. On Tuesday, police arrested 36-year-old Tabitha M. Hundley of Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held on requested charges...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

U.S. Marshals catch Kan. murder suspect in Tennessee

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal September 8, shooting in Lawrance have located and arrested 19-year-old Andrel Darnell Spates, Jr. of Lawrence. United States Marshals took him into custody Wednesday in Tennessee, according to police. Spates is a suspect in the killing of 21-year-old Christian Willis of Wichita in...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Route Ra
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man charged for the alleged killing of his brother

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas, man has been charged with murder and domestic battery in the shooting death of his older brother. Police say 34-year-old Ricky Salazar was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Ricardo Salazar. He also faces separate charges of aggravated robbery, being a criminal in possession of a weapon and cocaine possession.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman injured after crash with a semi

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 International semi driven by Leonardo Rodriguez, 30, Weslaco, Texas, was northbound on U.S. 75 five miles north of Sabetha. The semi began to pass a 2017...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Man set KC church on fire when staff refused to give him water

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for setting fire to a Kansas City church last year. Christopher Durant, 39, of Kansas City, was sentenced Monday to 63 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in April to one count of arson, federal prosecutors for Missouri said in a news release. There is no parole in the federal system.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 Missouri men hospitalized after rear-end crash

GENTRY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy 1500 driven by Lyle G. Powell, 76, Albany, was westbound on U.S. 136 in Albany. The vehicle rear-ended a 2012 Chevy 2500 driven by Derek Williams, 31, Albany. that was stopped in traffic waiting to make a left turn.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
St. Joseph Post

A month after killing, search continues for Kan. club shooting suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search continues for the suspect accused in the Sept. 7, nightclub shooting in Wichita that killed one man and injured five women. During a Sept. 16 news conference, members of the community including Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson asked the suspect 22-year-old Keshawn Dawson to turn himself in. Wichita Police Captain Jason Stephens said authorities do not know where Dawson is in hiding. Police have received information that suggests he may be in south Wichita, according to Stephens.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

2 more Missouri women charged in riot at the U.S. Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two more Springfield women have been charged with participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the federal case again Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer was unsealed this week. They are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: Man dies in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 2a.m. 2:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the QuikTrip at Central and Oliver in Wichita after a clerk had called 911 from the convenience store, according to Police Captain Jason Stephens. A woman had come to the...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas felon still missing from work release facility

TOPEKA, Kansas – Minimum-custody resident Elvin Eugene Morris continues on escape status since 7:50 p.m. Saturday, October 2, after he walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Morris, a 43-year-old black male, left for Walmart in the community...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy