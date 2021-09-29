How Do I Break Down Silos and Work Collaboratively?

I recently participated in an interview series in which I outlined my admiration for a close mentor and former manager who I worked with over a decade ago. In it, I referenced Amy’s ability to set the course for the team, remove barriers, and care about each individual. I began to wonder if, ten years later, I was doing those same things myself and if I was, was there an opportunity to do them ever better. In my reflection, I began to consider how to measure productivity in order to better understand where and when my team needed essential support.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO