Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (T:7211), which rose 4.83% or 14.0 points to trade at 304.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Inpex Corp. (T:1605) added 4.36% or 39.0 points to end at 934.0 and Konica Minolta, Inc. (T:4902) was up 3.89% or 23.0 points to 614.0 in late trade.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO