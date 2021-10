On the heels of celebrating its five-year anniversary, the Buncombe County Family Justice Center (FJC) looks to continue its work with a mix of grants and County funding. On Sept. 21, Commissioners approved accepting a two-year grant worth nearly $875,000 from the Governor’s Crime Commission (GCC) and supplementing an additional $258,413 over the next two fiscal years ($96,905 for the current fiscal year). The additional County funding is needed as there have been cuts in money awarded by the GCC that could decrease key FJC positions by some 23%, or a reduction of about 75 hours a week of specialized services.

